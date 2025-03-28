Myanmar Shaken by 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake

Myanmar was jolted by a substantial earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake's impact was felt deeply, with its epicenter located just 10 kilometers beneath the surface, raising concerns over its potential reverberations.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the seismic event on Friday, highlighting the seriousness due to the quake's shallow depth. Such geological disturbances often heighten the risk of extensive damage to infrastructure and pose threats to human safety.

Authorities in Myanmar are on high alert as they assess the situation, with emergency response teams ready to manage any arising crises. The region is bracing for possible aftershocks, which could pose further challenges.

