Powerful Earthquake Shakes Myanmar
A 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake's epicenter was recorded at a shallow depth of 10 km, raising concerns about potential damage and aftershocks.
28-03-2025
The quake's tremors were detected at a depth of just 10 kilometers, sparking fears among locals and authorities about possible structural damages and aftershocks.
Emergency response teams are on high alert as assessments of the affected areas are underway to evaluate the full extent of the impact.
