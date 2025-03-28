Powerful Earthquake Shakes Myanmar

Myanmar was shaken by a powerful earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale, according to reports from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake's tremors were detected at a depth of just 10 kilometers, sparking fears among locals and authorities about possible structural damages and aftershocks.

Emergency response teams are on high alert as assessments of the affected areas are underway to evaluate the full extent of the impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)