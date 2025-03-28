Seismic Shifts: Bangkok Trembles as Earthquake Rattles Region

In a dramatic turn of events, Bangkok felt the tremors of a significant seismic activity on Friday as a 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook the Thai capital. The powerful quake originated from an epicenter in central Myanmar, according to insights from the US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ center.

Residents of the densely populated city, known for its sprawling high-rise structures, faced tense moments as alarms rang out and buildings swayed. Around midday, startled residents were led down emergency staircases into the safety of the streets, seeking shelter from the sweltering sun.

Despite the intensity of the quake, initial reports reveal no damage or casualties in the greater Bangkok area. However, the impact of the earthquake was palpable, with water reportedly sloshing out of rooftop pools across the city. The situation in Myanmar, still reeling in a civil conflict, remains unclear regarding the quake's effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)