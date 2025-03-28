Left Menu

Seismic Shifts: Bangkok Trembles as Earthquake Rattles Region

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Bangkok on Friday, originating from central Myanmar. The quake caused buildings to sway, triggering alarms and evacuations in high-rise areas. Although no immediate damage or casualties were reported, the tremor was felt by the city's 17 million residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a dramatic turn of events, Bangkok felt the tremors of a significant seismic activity on Friday as a 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook the Thai capital. The powerful quake originated from an epicenter in central Myanmar, according to insights from the US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ center.

Residents of the densely populated city, known for its sprawling high-rise structures, faced tense moments as alarms rang out and buildings swayed. Around midday, startled residents were led down emergency staircases into the safety of the streets, seeking shelter from the sweltering sun.

Despite the intensity of the quake, initial reports reveal no damage or casualties in the greater Bangkok area. However, the impact of the earthquake was palpable, with water reportedly sloshing out of rooftop pools across the city. The situation in Myanmar, still reeling in a civil conflict, remains unclear regarding the quake's effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

