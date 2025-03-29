Left Menu

President Murmu Advocates for Eco-Conscious Living at National Environment Conference

President Droupadi Murmu urged citizens to adopt environmentally conscious lifestyles during the National Conference on Environment-2025. Highlighting the harmonious relationship of tribal communities with nature, she emphasized the importance of protecting air, water, and greenery for future generations. Murmu praised India's green initiatives and urged for continued activism in environmental protection.

Updated: 29-03-2025 15:06 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu called for citizens to embrace environmentally conscious lifestyles at the National Conference on Environment-2025. The event, held at Vigyan Bhawan, highlighted the essential role of activism and community participation in promoting environmental protection.

She praised tribal communities for their sustainable living and pointed to their lifestyle as exemplary amid global concerns of climate change. Murmu stressed on the moral obligation of ensuring a clean environment for upcoming generations, urging people to think beyond education and careers for their children.

Applauding India's strides in green initiatives, Murmu expressed confidence in the nation's potential for global environmental leadership by 2047. She acknowledged efforts like the National Green Tribunal's impactful decisions and emphasized the importance of integration between environmental health and development for a prosperous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

