Tragic Pothole Mishap Claims Life in Sitapur

A tragic accident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur when a woman lost her life after a scooter mishap caused by a pothole. Police reports confirmed the grim details.

The victim, Rani Rastogi, was riding alongside her son, Manish, when the scooter's front tyre became ensnared in a pothole, leading to her fatal fall.

This incident has incited local anger, with accusations directed at the Public Works Department for their alleged negligence in road upkeep, highlighting the dire need for improved infrastructure maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)