Deep-Sea Mining Controversy: The Metals Company's Bold Move

The Metals Company seeks US approval to begin deep-sea mining in international waters, bypassing the International Seabed Authority (ISA). This move has raised legal and environmental concerns, as the US is not part of the ISA. Debate centers on potential impacts versus industry benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An unexpected announcement has caused a stir among members of a little-known UN agency in Jamaica, which has managed international deep-sea waters for over 30 years. The Metals Company from Vancouver, Canada, declared late on Thursday its intention to request authorization from the US government for deep-sea mining in international territories, potentially bypassing the International Seabed Authority (ISA), which currently holds issuance power for exploitation licenses but has not yet utilized it.

"Approving it would constitute a significant violation of international law," stated Duncan Currie, an expert in international and environmental law, advising for the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition, an alliance of global environmental groups based in the Netherlands. The Metals Company targets seabed minerals such as cobalt, copper, nickel, and manganese essential for electric vehicle batteries and other green technologies.

The announcement emerged just hours before a scheduled meeting of the 36-member ISA council in Jamaica on Friday, marking the final day of a two-week conference dedicated to discussions regarding deep-sea mining permissions—a topic under debate for several years. Observers noted apprehensions about the company's intent as it navigates uncertain legal waters by talking concurrently to the US government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

