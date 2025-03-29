Catastrophic Quake in Myanmar: A Nation in Crisis

Myanmar's military rulers permitted the entry of hundreds of foreign rescue personnel following a catastrophic earthquake that claimed more than 1,000 lives, marking the deadliest natural disaster in the country's recent history.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake, striking Friday, severely damaged airports, bridges, and highways, exacerbating the challenges in a nation already grappling with civil conflict and economic instability. Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, faced desperate attempts from residents to rescue trapped individuals, while the military government confirmed 1,002 fatalities by Saturday.

International aid flooded in as Myanmar's junta head, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, visited Mandalay to oversee rescue efforts. Damage assessments identified nearly 2,900 buildings affected, alongside major infrastructure collapses. Regional responses included humanitarian aid from neighboring countries as well as offers of support from China, the United States, and South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)