Catastrophic Quake in Myanmar: A Nation in Crisis

Myanmar's military rulers allowed foreign rescuers in after a devastating earthquake. The quake, hitting at 7.7 magnitude, destroyed infrastructure and worsened the country's ongoing crisis. Neighboring nations and international organizations rushed to help, though limited resources hampered rescue efforts amid fears of a rising death toll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Myanmar's military rulers permitted the entry of hundreds of foreign rescue personnel following a catastrophic earthquake that claimed more than 1,000 lives, marking the deadliest natural disaster in the country's recent history.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake, striking Friday, severely damaged airports, bridges, and highways, exacerbating the challenges in a nation already grappling with civil conflict and economic instability. Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, faced desperate attempts from residents to rescue trapped individuals, while the military government confirmed 1,002 fatalities by Saturday.

International aid flooded in as Myanmar's junta head, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, visited Mandalay to oversee rescue efforts. Damage assessments identified nearly 2,900 buildings affected, alongside major infrastructure collapses. Regional responses included humanitarian aid from neighboring countries as well as offers of support from China, the United States, and South Korea.

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

