Green Himachal: Pioneering Sustainable Urban Planning in Hilly Terrains

In a fervent commitment to sustainable development, the state government of Himachal Pradesh is charting a path under its Green Himachal vision. At the North Zone Conference by the Institute of Town Planners India (ITPI), Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani emphasized achieving sustainable development goals.

Significant transformations in the state's urban landscapes reflect a strategic approach to planned development in its unique hilly geography. The government pushes eco-tourism as a pillar for sustainable tourism, expected to foster employment and potentially boost revenues by Rs 200 crore over five years.

Furthering the green initiative, electric vehicle adoption and advanced connectivity options like air travel and ropeways are in the blueprint. The minister also highlighted technocrats' vital role in nation-building, acknowledging the publication of 'Making Hilly Areas Great Places to Live' by Jeet Kumar Gupta.

