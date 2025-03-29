Left Menu

Green Himachal: Pioneering Sustainable Urban Planning in Hilly Terrains

Himachal Pradesh emphasizes sustainable development through eco-tourism and green initiatives. The state plans to generate Rs 200 crore revenue via eco-tourism, enhance electric vehicle usage, and improve connectivity. Amid its geographic vulnerabilities, planners aim for well-structured urban growth, crucial to regional and national progress.

  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent commitment to sustainable development, the state government of Himachal Pradesh is charting a path under its Green Himachal vision. At the North Zone Conference by the Institute of Town Planners India (ITPI), Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani emphasized achieving sustainable development goals.

Significant transformations in the state's urban landscapes reflect a strategic approach to planned development in its unique hilly geography. The government pushes eco-tourism as a pillar for sustainable tourism, expected to foster employment and potentially boost revenues by Rs 200 crore over five years.

Furthering the green initiative, electric vehicle adoption and advanced connectivity options like air travel and ropeways are in the blueprint. The minister also highlighted technocrats' vital role in nation-building, acknowledging the publication of 'Making Hilly Areas Great Places to Live' by Jeet Kumar Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

