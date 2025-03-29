Left Menu

India's Timeless Legacy: From Vedas to Modern Science

Former ISRO chairman S Somanath highlights India's contributions to science from ancient texts to modern advances at IIMA's convocation. He emphasized the need for collaboration between research organizations, academia, and industry to harness the nation's potential. Somanath also stressed on leadership, innovation, and the impact of technology on society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:44 IST
India's Timeless Legacy: From Vedas to Modern Science
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former ISRO chairman S Somanath lauded India's scientific contributions from ancient times to the present during the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad's annual convocation. Drawing references from ancient texts such as the 'Mahasalila' and 'Surya Siddhanta', Somanath emphasized India's historical understanding of the universe.

Somanath highlighted India as a leading source of knowledge in disciplines like astronomy, mathematics, and philosophy. He stressed the importance of bridging the gap between research organizations, academia, and industry to further elevate the nation's scientific standing globally, which remains a 'distant dream.'

The former chairman underscored the role of leadership in innovation and the pressing need for society to be aware of technology's impact. He advised graduates to embrace collaboration, mentorship, and constant learning to overcome challenges and contribute meaningfully to India's growth and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025