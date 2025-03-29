India's Timeless Legacy: From Vedas to Modern Science

Former ISRO chairman S Somanath lauded India's scientific contributions from ancient times to the present during the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad's annual convocation. Drawing references from ancient texts such as the 'Mahasalila' and 'Surya Siddhanta', Somanath emphasized India's historical understanding of the universe.

Somanath highlighted India as a leading source of knowledge in disciplines like astronomy, mathematics, and philosophy. He stressed the importance of bridging the gap between research organizations, academia, and industry to further elevate the nation's scientific standing globally, which remains a 'distant dream.'

The former chairman underscored the role of leadership in innovation and the pressing need for society to be aware of technology's impact. He advised graduates to embrace collaboration, mentorship, and constant learning to overcome challenges and contribute meaningfully to India's growth and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)