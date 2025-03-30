Aftershock Woes: Myanmar's City Reels from Successive Earthquakes
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, following a 7.7 magnitude quake that caused severe destruction. Many buildings were demolished, and infrastructure was damaged. Current reports indicate over 1,600 fatalities and more than 3,400 people missing, with numbers expected to increase.
- Country:
- Thailand
A significant aftershock, registering at 5.1 magnitude, rattled Myanmar's second-largest city, Mandalay, on Sunday, just days after a powerful earthquake hit the region, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Residents, already shaken by the initial 7.7 magnitude event on Friday, were sent running into the streets as fear gripped the city. The earlier quake had led to the collapse of numerous buildings and severe damage to infrastructure.
Tragically, the death toll has surpassed 1,600, with more than 3,400 people still unaccounted for as rescue efforts continue amid difficult conditions. Officials warn that these figures are likely to rise as assessments and recovery operations advance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Beit Lahiya: Journalists Among Casualties in Gaza Airstrike
Ceasefire Turmoil: Israeli Airstrikes and Palestinian Casualties
Deadly Strikes in Yemen: Civilian Casualties Surge
Pakistani Forces Clash with Militants in Northwest, Resulting in Casualties
Fire Erupts at Noida Garment Factory: No Casualties Reported