Sudan's RSF Leader Vows a Strong Return to Khartoum

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the influential leader of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), made a bold announcement on Sunday. He vowed that his paramilitary troops will stage a stronger return to the capital city, Khartoum, where they have faced setbacks from the Sudanese army.

This declaration marks Dagalo's first public remarks after the RSF's significant retreat from most areas of Khartoum, a city they have fought aggressively to control for two years. The conflict has been devastating, but the military has managed to reclaim substantial territories.

In an audio message released on Telegram, Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, acknowledged the tactical withdrawal of his forces last week. He admitted this was in response to the Sudanese army consolidating its victories and strengthening its hold on the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)