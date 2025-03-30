Myanmar Quake: Rising Toll and Urgent Need for Aid

The aftermath of Myanmar's devastating earthquake continues to unfold, as foreign aid and rescue teams descend upon the beleaguered nation. Hospitals overflow and local communities struggle with scant resources in the wake of the 7.7-magnitude quake, the strongest in a century, which has left approximately 1,700 dead, 3,400 injured, and over 300 missing by Sunday.

The military-led government, under Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, has issued stark warnings that the death toll may rise as critical infrastructure suffers widespread damage. The junta has called for international assistance, with aid pouring in from neighboring countries and beyond, including the United States, which has pledged $2 million through local humanitarian organizations.

With the country still in turmoil from a civil war and bracing for monsoon rains, the challenge to stabilize affected communities becomes ever more pressing. Damage to crucial bridges, highways, and airports complicates rescue and relief efforts, highlighting the urgent need for restored transportation routes and increased support for overwhelmed hospitals and displaced residents.

