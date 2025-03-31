Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Sibling Loss in Delhi Fire

A tragic fire caused by a gas leak killed two young siblings in west Delhi's Manohar Park. Despite rescue efforts, the children succumbed to severe burns. The fire started while their mother was cooking, igniting nearby clothes. Their father was on duty elsewhere, while two others sustained minor injuries.

In a heartbreaking incident, a fire erupted in west Delhi's Manohar Park on Sunday evening due to an LPG gas leak, claiming the lives of two young siblings. The blaze took hold around 8:20 pm, engulfing the home and leading to a desperate rescue operation.

The victims, identified as 14-year-old Sakshi and her 7-year-old brother Aakash, succumbed to fatal burns despite efforts to save them. Their mother, Savita, was cooking when the fire ignited, and though she and another daughter, Minakshi, escaped unharmed, her pleas for help were tragically in vain for Sakshi and Aakash.

Their father, Lal Bahadur, a private security guard, was at work during the incident. Police and fire services are investigating, while the community mourns the loss, with one other individual, Sandeep Pathak, receiving treatment for minor burns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

