Cloudy Skies and Rising Temperatures: Weather Update for Rajasthan
Rajasthan is expected to experience overcast skies and light rain in the coming days, with notable temperature fluctuations. Specific regions, such as Udaipur and Kota, may see thundershowers. Temperatures could rise significantly, with maximums in southwest areas reaching 41-42°C, above seasonal norms.
Meteorologists have forecasted overcast skies and intermittent light rain in Rajasthan for the following days, according to a Met office spokesperson. The weather pattern, persisting through Thursday, heralds thundershowers in Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, and Ajmer divisions later in the week.
Thermometers are expected to show a noticeable increase, rising by 4 to 6 degrees within the next few days, indicating a brief warm spell that may persist through early April. The southwestern desert region, particularly, could see daytime highs soar to between 41 and 42 degrees Celsius.
Despite the generally dry conditions reported by the Met office on Monday, the temperature variations highlight a sharp contrast, as Barmer records the week's highest at 37.4°C, while Sikar chills at 10°C overnight.
