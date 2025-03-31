Left Menu

Inferno at Greater Noida Factory: Swift Response Averts Casualties

A massive fire at a cooler manufacturing factory in Greater Noida's Ecotech 3 saw swift response from emergency services. Fifteen fire tenders worked to extinguish the blaze, which started at 1:30 pm. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The suspected cause is a short circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:43 IST
A massive fire engulfed a cooler manufacturing factory in Greater Noida's Ecotech 3 on Monday afternoon, according to police reports.

Thick black smoke was visibly rising into the sky as emergency services responded to the scene.

Fifteen fire tenders quickly arrived at the factory, making concerted efforts to control the blaze that erupted around 1:30 pm. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or individuals trapped inside, confirmed Anil Kumar Pandey, officer in charge at Ecotech Police Station. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit led to the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

