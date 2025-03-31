Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Four Killed in Madhya Pradesh Motorcycle Accident

A tragic motorcycle-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district claimed the lives of four young individuals on Monday afternoon. The victims, who had visited Mohania Tunnel after Eid prayers, were declared dead upon arrival at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, according to police reports.

In a tragic incident on Monday afternoon, four young individuals riding a motorcycle were killed in a collision with a truck in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh.

The accident occurred at Chouriyar turn, under Gurh police station, approximately five kilometers from the district headquarters, as confirmed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Yatnesh Tripathi.

The victims, Afrid (20), Shadab (20), Jumman (18), and Satyam Saket (14), had gone to Mohania Tunnel after offering Eid prayers. Authorities were alerted by locals, but the four were declared dead upon arrival at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

