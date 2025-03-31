Left Menu

Land Dispute Escalates at University of Hyderabad: An Environmental and Political Showdown

The Telangana government and the University of Hyderabad are embroiled in a dispute over 400 acres of land, with student protests and political interventions. Environmental concerns and legal challenges add complexities, as the state plans IT development. Both sides present contrasting claims about land ownership and environmental impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:01 IST
The University of Hyderabad becomes the epicenter of a heated clash as students, environmentalists, and political figures lock horns with the Telangana government over a contentious 400-acre land development plan. The state aims to transform the area into an IT hub, but opposition voices cite ecological and legal concerns.

The disagreement surfaced after the University Registrar refuted government claims of finalized land boundaries. Amid escalating tensions, student groups and political parties slammed the project, invoking 'green murder'. While the government asserts the land is clear for development, university officials dispute any prior survey agreements.

Authorities arrested individuals during a protest, generating political fallout and further media scrutiny. As stakeholders prepare to challenge the state's environmental commitments, the unfolding saga underlines broader struggles between development ambitions and conservation efforts in a rapidly urbanizing region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

