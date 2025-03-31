Madhya Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms and Hail

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that as many as 15 districts in Madhya Pradesh could experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on Tuesday. Two of these areas might also face hailstorms.

Isolated locations, including places in Raisen, Sehore, and Rajgarh, among others, are likely to be affected by winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 km/h, as stated by IMD officials in Bhopal.

This change in weather, linked to a cyclonic circulation over Marathwada and wind discontinuity in Madhya Pradesh, is expected to bring a drop in mercury levels, with Bhopal recording a maximum of 35.2°C and a minimum of 19.6°C.

(With inputs from agencies.)