Madhya Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms and Hail
Up to 15 districts in Madhya Pradesh anticipate thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, with two regions expecting hail. This weather change, influenced by a cyclonic circulation and wind discontinuity, is set to reduce temperatures. Bhopal's temperatures are recorded at 35.2°C and 19.6°C.
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that as many as 15 districts in Madhya Pradesh could experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on Tuesday. Two of these areas might also face hailstorms.
Isolated locations, including places in Raisen, Sehore, and Rajgarh, among others, are likely to be affected by winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 km/h, as stated by IMD officials in Bhopal.
This change in weather, linked to a cyclonic circulation over Marathwada and wind discontinuity in Madhya Pradesh, is expected to bring a drop in mercury levels, with Bhopal recording a maximum of 35.2°C and a minimum of 19.6°C.
(With inputs from agencies.)
