Towering Inferno Strikes Kuala Lumpur Suburb

A massive fire erupted near a gas station in Putra Heights, Selangor, prompting home evacuations. Firefighters identified a burst pipeline as the cause, while images of the blaze spread on social media. The explosion's impact was felt by local residents, shaking doors and windows.
A massive blaze broke out Tuesday in a Malaysian suburb, causing local residents to evacuate their homes.
The fire, which erupted near a gas station in Putra Heights, central Selangor, could be seen for kilometers as firefighters rushed to the area.
According to fire department director Wan Mohamad Razali Wan Ismail, a burst pipeline was identified as the culprit, though detailed information remains undisclosed. The blaze created a fireball that quickly went viral on social media, with reports from residents saying the explosion shook doors and windows of nearby homes.
