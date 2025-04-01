Myanmar Earthquake: Rising Casualties and Urgent Response

A catastrophic earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck Myanmar last week, leading to a grave humanitarian crisis. The death toll reached 2,719 as of Tuesday, with expectations that it could rise to over 3,000, according to the ruling junta's chief, Min Aung Hlaing.

In a televised speech, Hlaing detailed the tragic aftermath, further revealing that 4,521 people sustained injuries and 441 individuals remain missing in the wake of the disaster, which shook the nation to its core on Friday.

The government's response is focused on rescue and relief operations, as communities grapple with widespread damage and the pressing need for support in the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)