Myanmar Earthquake: Rising Casualties and Urgent Response

A devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar last week, resulting in a reported death toll of 2,719, with the numbers anticipated to rise beyond 3,000. The chief of the ruling junta also reported 4,521 injuries and 441 missing individuals, emphasizing the disaster's severe impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNICEF)

A catastrophic earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck Myanmar last week, leading to a grave humanitarian crisis. The death toll reached 2,719 as of Tuesday, with expectations that it could rise to over 3,000, according to the ruling junta's chief, Min Aung Hlaing.

In a televised speech, Hlaing detailed the tragic aftermath, further revealing that 4,521 people sustained injuries and 441 individuals remain missing in the wake of the disaster, which shook the nation to its core on Friday.

The government's response is focused on rescue and relief operations, as communities grapple with widespread damage and the pressing need for support in the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

