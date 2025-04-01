Blaze in Noida Market Sparks Panic, Swift Rescue Operations Ensue

A fire erupted on Tuesday in a busy shopping complex in Noida's Sector 18 market, sparking alarm as the flames threatened to consume the whole building, officials reported.

Footage captured people frantically evacuating the building, with one trapped individual even risking a window jump to safety.

'The fire department and police arrived within four minutes, extinguishing the flames in ten minutes. The likely cause is a short circuit,' stated Noida's Additional Police Commissioner, Shivhari Meena. Rescue teams used hydraulic platforms and ladders to evacuate those trapped, while affected individuals were hospitalized and are in stable condition, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)