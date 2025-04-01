Devastating Earthquake Strikes Myanmar’s Fortress Capital
A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Naypyitaw, Myanmar's isolated capital, dealing major damage and prompting a swift appeal for international aid. The quake, killing around 2,000 people, highlighted the vulnerability of the regime and brought attention to the junta leader Min Aung Hlaing’s precarious position.
On Thursday, Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing showcased military might in Naypyitaw. However, within 24 hours, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake devastated large parts of the city, crippling the center of military power.
The earthquake, Myanmar's strongest in a century, resulted in around 2,000 casualties. Naypyitaw, built as a fortress by former generals, suffered severe damage with collapsed hospitals and governmental buildings.
The quake prompted junta officials to appeal for international aid, highlighting the regime's vulnerability. With infrastructures like the airport control tower damaged, the disaster strained the junta's administrative and military capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
