Devastating Earthquake Strikes Myanmar’s Fortress Capital

On Thursday, Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing showcased military might in Naypyitaw. However, within 24 hours, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake devastated large parts of the city, crippling the center of military power.

The earthquake, Myanmar's strongest in a century, resulted in around 2,000 casualties. Naypyitaw, built as a fortress by former generals, suffered severe damage with collapsed hospitals and governmental buildings.

The quake prompted junta officials to appeal for international aid, highlighting the regime's vulnerability. With infrastructures like the airport control tower damaged, the disaster strained the junta's administrative and military capabilities.

