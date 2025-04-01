Luxury Living Unveiled: G Square Aranya in Porur

G Square Realtors Pvt Ltd has launched its premium residential initiative, 'G Square Aranya', located in Porur, Chennai. The plot prices range between Rs 4,290 and Rs 6,000 per square foot, as announced by a company official.

The development spans across 19.35 acres near the Chennai Bypass Service road and features plans for an on-premises school. It strategically positions itself near major educational institutions and IT hubs such as DLF, RMZ, and L&T.

The project promises a luxurious lifestyle with amenities including underground electrical connections, storm water drainage, round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, and well-lit internal roads, per Managing Director Bala Ramajeyam's statement.

