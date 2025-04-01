Left Menu

Luxury Living Unveiled: G Square Aranya in Porur

G Square Realtors Pvt Ltd introduces 'G Square Aranya', a premium residential project in Porur, with plots priced from Rs 4,290 to Rs 6,000 per sq ft. Spread over 19.35 acres, it offers amenities like a school, proximity to IT offices, and features including security and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:53 IST
Luxury Living Unveiled: G Square Aranya in Porur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

G Square Realtors Pvt Ltd has launched its premium residential initiative, 'G Square Aranya', located in Porur, Chennai. The plot prices range between Rs 4,290 and Rs 6,000 per square foot, as announced by a company official.

The development spans across 19.35 acres near the Chennai Bypass Service road and features plans for an on-premises school. It strategically positions itself near major educational institutions and IT hubs such as DLF, RMZ, and L&T.

The project promises a luxurious lifestyle with amenities including underground electrical connections, storm water drainage, round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, and well-lit internal roads, per Managing Director Bala Ramajeyam's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025