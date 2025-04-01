Pothole-Free Promise: Delhi's Road Revamp Before Monsoon

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has committed to transforming the capital's roads into pothole-free stretches ahead of the upcoming monsoon season. Speaking after a midnight inspection of repair works on the Outer Ring Road, she emphasized the importance of prioritizing public convenience and effective execution.

The project, which aims to strengthen a 4 km road from Madhuban Chowk to Mukarba Chowk, also focuses on high-quality construction for timely completion. Gupta has directed concerned agencies to eliminate any form of negligence and to ensure smooth progress.

With a budget of Rs 12.85 crore, the project employs modern techniques like cold milling and hot recycling for long-lasting roads. Enhancements include dense bitumen layers, improved night-time visibility features, and an additional stone matrix asphalt layer for better conditions near the elevated flyover.

(With inputs from agencies.)