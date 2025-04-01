Left Menu

Pothole-Free Promise: Delhi's Road Revamp Before Monsoon

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta pledges to deliver pothole-free roads before the monsoon season. A significant road repair project on the Outer Ring Road is underway, using advanced techniques for durability. The initiative involves an investment of Rs 12.85 crore and prioritizes public convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:17 IST
Rekha Gupta Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has committed to transforming the capital's roads into pothole-free stretches ahead of the upcoming monsoon season. Speaking after a midnight inspection of repair works on the Outer Ring Road, she emphasized the importance of prioritizing public convenience and effective execution.

The project, which aims to strengthen a 4 km road from Madhuban Chowk to Mukarba Chowk, also focuses on high-quality construction for timely completion. Gupta has directed concerned agencies to eliminate any form of negligence and to ensure smooth progress.

With a budget of Rs 12.85 crore, the project employs modern techniques like cold milling and hot recycling for long-lasting roads. Enhancements include dense bitumen layers, improved night-time visibility features, and an additional stone matrix asphalt layer for better conditions near the elevated flyover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

