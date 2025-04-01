Relief for Mumbaikars: Thundershowers and Thunderstorm Incoming
Mumbaikars can expect relief from the heat as the IMD forecasts thundershowers and thunderstorms for Tuesday and Wednesday. An orange alert has been issued for some parts of Maharashtra. Humidity exceeded 80% and smog affected visibility. A slight temperature drop is also predicted.
Mumbaikars are likely to experience some respite from the intense heat, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has forecasted thundershowers and a light thunderstorm for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The department has issued an orange alert for several regions across Maharashtra on Wednesday. Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33-34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, bringing about uncomfortable conditions.
'There will be a slight drop in the temperature,' said IMD Mumbai director Shubhangi Bhute. She indicated that thundershowers are expected to commence Tuesday evening, with thunderstorms and gusty winds in the suburbs by Wednesday providing much-needed relief. The city faced more than 80% humidity on Tuesday, which, combined with smog, reduced visibility. 'Humidity depends on the wind direction,' she explained. 'If winds are northerly or easterly, they sustain all pollution, along with moisture and dust particles, leading to smog.'
