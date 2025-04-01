Left Menu

Relief for Mumbaikars: Thundershowers and Thunderstorm Incoming

Mumbaikars can expect relief from the heat as the IMD forecasts thundershowers and thunderstorms for Tuesday and Wednesday. An orange alert has been issued for some parts of Maharashtra. Humidity exceeded 80% and smog affected visibility. A slight temperature drop is also predicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:57 IST
Relief for Mumbaikars: Thundershowers and Thunderstorm Incoming
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbaikars are likely to experience some respite from the intense heat, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has forecasted thundershowers and a light thunderstorm for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The department has issued an orange alert for several regions across Maharashtra on Wednesday. Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33-34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, bringing about uncomfortable conditions.

'There will be a slight drop in the temperature,' said IMD Mumbai director Shubhangi Bhute. She indicated that thundershowers are expected to commence Tuesday evening, with thunderstorms and gusty winds in the suburbs by Wednesday providing much-needed relief. The city faced more than 80% humidity on Tuesday, which, combined with smog, reduced visibility. 'Humidity depends on the wind direction,' she explained. 'If winds are northerly or easterly, they sustain all pollution, along with moisture and dust particles, leading to smog.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025