Left Menu

Parking Lot Blaze in Shastri Park: No Casualties

A fire erupted in Shastri Park's parking lot in northeast Delhi, destroying a car and several rickshaws. Fortunately, no casualties occurred. Eight fire tenders responded promptly, containing the blaze within an hour. Initial reports suggested more vehicles were affected, but later updates clarified the real extent of damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:11 IST
Parking Lot Blaze in Shastri Park: No Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire ignited in a parking lot situated in Delhi's Shastri Park area, leading to the destruction of a car and some rickshaws. The incident, which fortunately resulted in no injuries, was swiftly managed by the local fire department.

According to a fire department official, the blaze originated at a scrap store adjacent to the parking lot. The alarm was raised around 2.30 pm, prompting the dispatch of eight fire tenders that managed to control the fire within an hour.

Initial reports suggested multiple vehicles were involved, but upon further investigation and the clearance of smoke, officials confirmed only a car and several rickshaws were damaged in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025