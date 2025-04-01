Parking Lot Blaze in Shastri Park: No Casualties

A fire ignited in a parking lot situated in Delhi's Shastri Park area, leading to the destruction of a car and some rickshaws. The incident, which fortunately resulted in no injuries, was swiftly managed by the local fire department.

According to a fire department official, the blaze originated at a scrap store adjacent to the parking lot. The alarm was raised around 2.30 pm, prompting the dispatch of eight fire tenders that managed to control the fire within an hour.

Initial reports suggested multiple vehicles were involved, but upon further investigation and the clearance of smoke, officials confirmed only a car and several rickshaws were damaged in the incident.

