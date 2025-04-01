Earthquake Devastation in Myanmar: Urgent Need for Aid and Relief Efforts Amidst Civil War

The catastrophic earthquake in Myanmar has left more than 2,700 people dead, with the toll expected to rise. Aid organizations are urgently calling for food, water, and shelter as the search for survivors continues amidst ongoing aftershocks and civil unrest in the region.

Complicating the relief efforts, Myanmar's military forces were reportedly conducting airstrikes despite the ongoing crisis. Rebel groups, aiming to prioritize humanitarian assistance, have declared a unilateral ceasefire to support the relief operations and assist the thousands left injured and homeless by the disaster.

Rescue operations in neighboring Thailand continue, hoping to find survivors among the rubble of a collapsed skyscraper in Bangkok. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of structural failures as multinational teams work tirelessly to aid those affected by the calamity.

(With inputs from agencies.)