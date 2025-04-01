Left Menu

EU Hits Major Automakers with €458M Cartel Fine

The European Commission fined 15 car manufacturers and the European Automobiles Manufacturers' Association €458 million for anticompetitive practices in vehicle recycling. Mercedes-Benz avoided fines via leniency. The investigation unveiled a 15-year cartel involving top brands like Toyota and BMW. Recent antitrust raids contributed to the findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:16 IST
EU Hits Major Automakers with €458M Cartel Fine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a significant move against antitrust activities, the European Commission has levied a €458 million ($494.64 million) fine on 15 prominent car manufacturers and the European Automobiles Manufacturers' Association for their involvement in a cartel scheme concerning end-of-life vehicle recycling.

Among the automakers implicated over a 15-year span are industry giants Toyota, Volkswagen, and BMW, which, alongside others, engaged in anticompetitive agreements through the recycling process. Notably, Mercedes-Benz escaped fines by proactively disclosing the cartel under the Commission's leniency program.

This decision follows a series of EU antitrust raids targeting several automotive companies suspected of cartel activities that violate the European Union's trade regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025