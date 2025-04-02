Left Menu

Rescue of Injured Himalayan Ibex Leads to Arrest of Four Poachers

Authorities successfully rescued an injured Himalayan Ibex and arrested four poachers in a joint operation in Ladakh. The Ibex, shot near Kanji village, is undergoing treatment in Leh. A case has been filed against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act, and evidence has been seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Ladakh have arrested four individuals accused of poaching after a dramatic rescue operation involving a Himalayan Ibex with gunshot injuries. The joint operation was conducted by the wildlife department and police on March 28 in a remote area between Leh and Kargil districts.

The targeted Ibex, India's largest wild goat, was found near Tsibskyangchan in Kanji village with both front limbs broken. The operation successfully retrieved the injured animal, which is currently receiving medical treatment in Leh, while the poachers were apprehended.

An SHO identified the suspects as residents from various villages, with a range of poaching tools and evidence confiscated. Legal proceedings are underway under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

