Rescue of Injured Himalayan Ibex Leads to Arrest of Four Poachers

Police in Ladakh have arrested four individuals accused of poaching after a dramatic rescue operation involving a Himalayan Ibex with gunshot injuries. The joint operation was conducted by the wildlife department and police on March 28 in a remote area between Leh and Kargil districts.

The targeted Ibex, India's largest wild goat, was found near Tsibskyangchan in Kanji village with both front limbs broken. The operation successfully retrieved the injured animal, which is currently receiving medical treatment in Leh, while the poachers were apprehended.

An SHO identified the suspects as residents from various villages, with a range of poaching tools and evidence confiscated. Legal proceedings are underway under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

