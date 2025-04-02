Left Menu

Tourist Backlash: E-Pass System Spurs Protests in Nilgiris

Protests erupted in the Nilgiris district as locals and tourists expressed discontent over the newly implemented e-pass system. The system was put in place to control vehicular traffic but has led to inflated prices for accommodations and food, severely impacting tourism and local businesses.

Commercial establishments shuttered their doors and tourist transport vehicles remained off the roads in the Nilgiris district on Wednesday. The protest was in response to the e-pass system, imposed following a court verdict aimed at regulating vehicular traffic in the area.

The protest had a significant impact on tourists, who struggled to find accommodations and food. Prices soared, with some reporting rates tripling for hotel rooms. Meanwhile, locals queued at state-run Amma Canteens, offering food at subsidized prices, while roadside vendors offered meals at various locations.

Local shopowners and tourist vehicle operators demanded the withdrawal of the e-pass system, citing adverse effects on their livelihoods. According to court orders, the system limits vehicle entry into the district, with exemptions for emergencies and essential services. The measure, however, continues to face backlash from both visitors and residents.

