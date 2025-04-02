Left Menu

Delhi Initiates New Policies to Combat Vehicular Air Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a new policy for Pollution Under Control certificates for out-of-state vehicles, expanding EV infrastructure and air quality monitoring. The move responds to a critical CAG report on Delhi's pollution control failings. The plans also include an eco-park for e-waste processing.

Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a series of new measures designed to curb the city's notorious air pollution during Wednesday's legislative assembly session.

A cornerstone of the initiative is a fresh policy to regulate Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates for vehicles registered outside the state, as a response to the Comptroller and Auditor General's concerning report on the matter. The report exposed significant lapses in Delhi's pollution control systems.

Alongside this policy, Gupta revealed ambitious plans to enhance the city's electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure by 2026, setting a target of 48,000 charging points and establishing six additional air quality monitoring centers. The Chief Minister also outlined intentions to build an eco-park dedicated to the proper processing of electronic waste, a move intended to mitigate air pollution from e-waste mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

