DST Debunks Claims of Contradiction in Science Policy Responses

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has clarified its position concerning alleged inconsistencies in its responses to parliamentary questions about state science policies.

The department explained that the responses from 2022 and 2025 were given to questions of different natures, dismissing claims of contradiction and emphasizing their commitment to transparency.

The clarification was issued after media reports suggested inconsistencies, with the DST reaffirming its dedication to providing accurate parliamentary responses aligned with specific queries.

(With inputs from agencies.)