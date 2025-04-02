Left Menu

DST Debunks Claims of Contradiction in Science Policy Responses

The Department of Science and Technology addressed media reports, clarifying that its responses to parliamentary questions on state science policies from 2022 and 2025 were based on different queries. The perceived contradiction stemmed from the nature of questions, not discrepancies in answers, emphasizing their commitment to transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:56 IST
DST Debunks Claims of Contradiction in Science Policy Responses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has clarified its position concerning alleged inconsistencies in its responses to parliamentary questions about state science policies.

The department explained that the responses from 2022 and 2025 were given to questions of different natures, dismissing claims of contradiction and emphasizing their commitment to transparency.

The clarification was issued after media reports suggested inconsistencies, with the DST reaffirming its dedication to providing accurate parliamentary responses aligned with specific queries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025