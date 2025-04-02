DST Debunks Claims of Contradiction in Science Policy Responses
The Department of Science and Technology addressed media reports, clarifying that its responses to parliamentary questions on state science policies from 2022 and 2025 were based on different queries. The perceived contradiction stemmed from the nature of questions, not discrepancies in answers, emphasizing their commitment to transparency.
The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has clarified its position concerning alleged inconsistencies in its responses to parliamentary questions about state science policies.
The department explained that the responses from 2022 and 2025 were given to questions of different natures, dismissing claims of contradiction and emphasizing their commitment to transparency.
The clarification was issued after media reports suggested inconsistencies, with the DST reaffirming its dedication to providing accurate parliamentary responses aligned with specific queries.
