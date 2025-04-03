Green Transformation: Turning Atkoli Dump into Eco-Friendly Haven
The Thane Municipal Corporation is transforming the Atkoli waste site in Bhiwandi into an eco-friendly area. The initiative includes planting a bamboo forest, creating green islands, and improving infrastructure. The state government has allocated Rs 50 crore for this project to enhance ecological and infrastructural elements.
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has launched an ambitious plan to convert the Atkoli waste dumping ground in Bhiwandi into an environmentally sustainable site. Announced by TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao, the project aims to mitigate the negative impact of the waste site and revitalize the surrounding area.
Historically used for mineral extraction, the 34-hectare Atkoli site is now set to undergo a significant transformation. The state has provided Rs 50 crore to fund the initiative, which will focus on both infrastructural and ecological improvements. Key plans include constructing a protective wall and creating a bamboo forest to bolster air quality and serve as a natural barrier.
The development will feature a 12-acre waste sorting facility and a 10-acre grass production area. To combat unpleasant odors, measures include layering soil over waste, followed by deodorant and disinfectant applications. The project also promises long-term ecological sustainability through strategic tree planting after sufficient soil coverage is achieved.
