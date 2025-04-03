Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Collision Leads to New Life Amidst Chaos

A car crash in Ghaziabad injured a pregnant woman, her family, and led to the birth of a healthy baby girl. Witnesses say the four men inside the car fled the scene. Police are investigating and searching for the suspects, believed to be driving under the influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A severe car accident occurred near the New Ghaziabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh when a car plummeted 50 feet off an overbridge and landed on slums below, seriously injuring a family sleeping inside one of the shanties. The incident unfolded around 11:30 pm on Tuesday.

The crash affected Madhu, a nine-months pregnant woman, along with her family, including her husband Sandeep and two children. Despite the impact, Madhu gave birth to a healthy baby girl in the hospital, but her condition remains critical.

Locals reported that four men, believed to have been intoxicated, fled the scene after the crash. The police are actively pursuing these suspects and have seized the vehicle, registered to a Juved Khan from Ghaziabad. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

