Elephants Unwelcome in Ranchi: Forest Officials Gear Up for Safe Relocation

Two elephants have made their way into an abandoned cold storage facility in Ranchi's Ratu area, prompting an urgent response from local forest officials.

According to Ranchi Divisional Forest Officer Shrikant Verma, the animals were spotted around 5 am and the department is mobilizing teams to safely relocate them back to the forest.

Residents have been cautioned to maintain a safe distance from the site, with roadblocks planned to ease the evening operation starting at 6 pm, amid concerns of nearby human habitation and bustling traffic on NH-75.

