Elephants Unwelcome in Ranchi: Forest Officials Gear Up for Safe Relocation
Two elephants entered an abandoned cold storage in Ranchi's Ratu area. The forest department plans to deploy teams to relocate them safely and has warned locals to stay away. The operation will start at 6 pm to minimize disruption, as the area is near a busy road.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:46 IST
Two elephants have made their way into an abandoned cold storage facility in Ranchi's Ratu area, prompting an urgent response from local forest officials.
According to Ranchi Divisional Forest Officer Shrikant Verma, the animals were spotted around 5 am and the department is mobilizing teams to safely relocate them back to the forest.
Residents have been cautioned to maintain a safe distance from the site, with roadblocks planned to ease the evening operation starting at 6 pm, amid concerns of nearby human habitation and bustling traffic on NH-75.
