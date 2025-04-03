Left Menu

Blaze in Ashok Vihar Guts E-Scooters

A fire in Ashok Vihar gutted about two dozen e-scooters in the Yuvan Showroom. The blaze, caused by a short circuit in the electric meter, was contained within an hour by the fire department. A problem with the electricity meter was previously reported to the Electricity Corporation.

In a startling incident in Ashok Vihar, a fire broke out at an automobile showroom, demolishing around two dozen e-scooters.

The fire erupted around 9.30 am at the Yuvan Showroom on Palam Vihar Road, likely due to a short circuit in the electric meter, according to Fire Officer Narendra Singh. Employees initially attempted to douse the flames before summoning the fire department, which contained the blaze within an hour.

Showroom owner Ayush mentioned prior complaints to the Electricity Corporation regarding the faulty meter. Moreover, lithium batteries in the basement caught fire, resulting in mild blasts, though a catastrophe was averted as no major battery explosions occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

