Tragic Fire Claims Life in Delhi's Jafrabad

A tragic fire incident in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad has led to the death of an individual after a blaze broke out in a building housing a cloth godown. This was confirmed by a Delhi Fire Service official on Thursday.

Three fire tenders were deployed swiftly following an emergency call received at 6.33 pm on Wednesday. Despite prompt efforts, a charred body was discovered on the premises, heightening concerns regarding fire safety in the region.

Delhi Police noted they received an alert just two minutes before the fire department, highlighting the urgency of the situation. The circumstances of the fire are under investigation, as authorities attempt to identify the deceased and understand the fire's origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)