Judith Collins Heads to US for 40th Space Symposium to Boost NZ’s Space Sector

Space Minister Judith Collins will embark on a significant trip to the United States next week, attending the prestigious 40th Space Symposium in Colorado from April 8-12. This event will provide an important platform for Collins to promote New Zealand’s growing space and advanced aviation industries, underscoring the country’s expanding role on the global space stage.

The Space Symposium is one of the most influential gatherings in the space industry, drawing prominent companies, government representatives, and thought leaders from around the world. Collins, who has played a key role in fostering New Zealand’s space initiatives, is excited to return to the event. She sees the symposium as an invaluable opportunity to position New Zealand as a key player in the global space economy.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the Space Symposium to continue championing New Zealand as the place to do space-related business,” said Ms. Collins. “The symposium attracts experts and leaders from every corner of the world, and it is an excellent opportunity to showcase that New Zealand is open for business and eager to foster international collaborations.”

One of the key highlights of Collins’ trip will be her speech on New Zealand’s space and advanced aviation sectors. She will highlight the country’s impressive achievements, including conducting the third highest number of space launches globally in 2024. This milestone is a testament to the success and growth of New Zealand’s space capabilities and is something Collins is eager to build upon in the coming years.

“In 2024, New Zealand achieved a remarkable feat by conducting the third-highest number of launches globally. This success reflects our commitment to becoming a world leader in space exploration and innovation,” Collins said. “It’s a proud moment for us, and we want to continue to build on this achievement to grow our economy and ease the cost of living for New Zealanders.”

In addition to her speech, Collins will be actively involved in several important engagements throughout her trip. She will sign a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between New Zealand and the State of Colorado, a significant step that will strengthen bilateral ties in the aerospace, technology, science, and geothermal sectors. This agreement will also open up new opportunities for collaboration between New Zealand and Colorado, particularly in the areas of space exploration, research, and development.

Collins is also expected to host a reception to showcase New Zealand’s burgeoning space sector, which is rapidly gaining international recognition for its cutting-edge technology and successful commercial ventures. This event will highlight the country’s leading position in the space industry, featuring key players and innovations from the local sector.

A key focus of Collins’ trip will be her continued partnership with Colorado Governor Jared Polis. She will meet with him again to discuss the next steps in their ongoing collaboration, following an initial agreement made during a previous meeting. The two will review the progress made in their joint initiatives and explore new areas for cooperation that could benefit both New Zealand and Colorado, particularly in the realms of aerospace and technology.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting with Governor Jared Polis again,” Collins noted. “During our last meeting, we discussed several opportunities for collaboration, and I’m eager to see how we can continue to strengthen our relationship. This Memorandum of Cooperation will deepen our ties and provide fresh avenues for our aerospace, tech, science, and geothermal sectors to flourish.”

In addition to her scheduled engagements, Collins will hold numerous meetings across her portfolio to discuss New Zealand’s space policy, strategic goals, and future projects. Her aim is to attract international investment, drive innovation, and establish New Zealand as a global leader in space exploration.

The Space Minister’s trip to the 40th Space Symposium represents a significant step forward in New Zealand’s journey to become a key player in the global space sector. By fostering international relationships, signing key agreements, and showcasing the country’s achievements, Judith Collins is helping to pave the way for a thriving, high-tech future for New Zealand.

This visit aligns with the government’s broader goal of advancing the national economy through space and advanced aviation technologies, as well as addressing the pressing issues of cost of living by promoting high-value industries.

Ms. Collins’ participation in the symposium will no doubt further cement New Zealand’s status as a global leader in space exploration, research, and innovation.