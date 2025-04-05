Drone Assaults Escalate Tensions in Kryvyi Rih

A severe escalation has unfolded in Ukraine's central city of Kryvyi Rih, where Russian drones executed a 'massive' attack late Friday night. This came shortly after a missile strike in the region tragically ended the lives of at least 16 individuals, according to local authorities.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration, confirmed the use of Shahed drones in this operation. These Iranian-designed drones are known for their precision and were responsible for the ongoing blaze at four different impact sites.

Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak provided further insight, sharing images of private residences consumed by flames. The assault highlights the escalating tensions and has left the local population grappling with its aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)