Punjab's Rural Roads Revolution: A Boost for Connectivity and Economy

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has unveiled a major initiative aimed at enhancing the state's rural infrastructure, focusing on the development of 1,000 kilometers of rural roads. This ambitious project is set to commence in districts such as Faridkot, SBS Nagar, Pathankot, and Barnala.

The roads will be expanded to a width of 10 meters, aiming to boost connectivity and facilitate smoother transportation across Punjab. Cheema also announced stricter accountability measures, extending contractor liabilities from one to five years, supported by third-party audits to ensure quality standards.

With an eye on swift execution, the AAP-led government's first phase of tenders aligns with their budget commitments for 2025-26. Criticizing previous administrations for delayed projects, Cheema promised expedited development, highlighting a record 18,944 kilometers of rural link roads set for construction or upgrades within a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)