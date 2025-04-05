Left Menu

Punjab's Rural Roads Revolution: A Boost for Connectivity and Economy

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced that the state government will strengthen 1,000 kilometers of rural roads. This initiative targets districts like Faridkot and Pathankot with a focus on improving connectivity. New measures include extending contractor warranties to five years and enforcing government accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-04-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 17:23 IST
Punjab's Rural Roads Revolution: A Boost for Connectivity and Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has unveiled a major initiative aimed at enhancing the state's rural infrastructure, focusing on the development of 1,000 kilometers of rural roads. This ambitious project is set to commence in districts such as Faridkot, SBS Nagar, Pathankot, and Barnala.

The roads will be expanded to a width of 10 meters, aiming to boost connectivity and facilitate smoother transportation across Punjab. Cheema also announced stricter accountability measures, extending contractor liabilities from one to five years, supported by third-party audits to ensure quality standards.

With an eye on swift execution, the AAP-led government's first phase of tenders aligns with their budget commitments for 2025-26. Criticizing previous administrations for delayed projects, Cheema promised expedited development, highlighting a record 18,944 kilometers of rural link roads set for construction or upgrades within a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025