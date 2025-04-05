Punjab's Rural Roads Revolution: A Boost for Connectivity and Economy
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced that the state government will strengthen 1,000 kilometers of rural roads. This initiative targets districts like Faridkot and Pathankot with a focus on improving connectivity. New measures include extending contractor warranties to five years and enforcing government accountability.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has unveiled a major initiative aimed at enhancing the state's rural infrastructure, focusing on the development of 1,000 kilometers of rural roads. This ambitious project is set to commence in districts such as Faridkot, SBS Nagar, Pathankot, and Barnala.
The roads will be expanded to a width of 10 meters, aiming to boost connectivity and facilitate smoother transportation across Punjab. Cheema also announced stricter accountability measures, extending contractor liabilities from one to five years, supported by third-party audits to ensure quality standards.
With an eye on swift execution, the AAP-led government's first phase of tenders aligns with their budget commitments for 2025-26. Criticizing previous administrations for delayed projects, Cheema promised expedited development, highlighting a record 18,944 kilometers of rural link roads set for construction or upgrades within a year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Opens New Railway Line to Boost Coal Transportation in Jharkhand
Namo Bharat: Transforming Delhi-Meerut Transportation
Punjab's AAP Government Celebrates Milestones Amidst Criticism
Congress Accuses AAP Government of Rs 4,000 Crore Paddy Scam in Punjab
Delhi Assembly Tension: Atishi Demands Tabling of All CAG Reports Amid Criticism of AAP Government