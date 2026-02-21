Haryana CM Saini Targets Punjab's AAP Government Over Drug Menace
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized the AAP government in Punjab for ineffective actions against the drug issue, emphasizing the need for concrete measures. He urged support for BJP in the 2027 elections to bring development and tackle crime in Punjab, emphasizing transparency and infrastructure improvement.
On Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini leveled serious accusations at the AAP-led Punjab government, claiming it is ineffective against the growing drug menace in the region. Saini criticized the administration for spending on newspaper ads while failing to implement real change.
He expressed concern over the worsening law and order situation in Punjab, declaring that safety is compromised due to rising gang activities. Saini underscored the BJP's potential to reform Punjab and urged the public to support BJP in the upcoming 2027 elections.
Highlighting his government's initiatives, Saini noted Haryana's transparency in employment processes and infrastructure advancements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Emphasizing the cultural and historical significance of Punjab, Saini appealed to voters to choose progress and accountability over existing governance failings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
