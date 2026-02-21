Haryana CM Saini Targets Punjab's AAP Government Over Drug Menace

On Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini leveled serious accusations at the AAP-led Punjab government, claiming it is ineffective against the growing drug menace in the region. Saini criticized the administration for spending on newspaper ads while failing to implement real change.

He expressed concern over the worsening law and order situation in Punjab, declaring that safety is compromised due to rising gang activities. Saini underscored the BJP's potential to reform Punjab and urged the public to support BJP in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Highlighting his government's initiatives, Saini noted Haryana's transparency in employment processes and infrastructure advancements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Emphasizing the cultural and historical significance of Punjab, Saini appealed to voters to choose progress and accountability over existing governance failings.

(With inputs from agencies.)