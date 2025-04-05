Left Menu

Rameswaram's Engineering Marvel: The New Pamban Bridge

The new Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu, set to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, is designed for a train speed of 80 kmph and a lifespan of 100 years. Expert reviews and safety assessments have verified its durability and robust construction. The bridge is a significant engineering achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:45 IST
Rameswaram's Engineering Marvel: The New Pamban Bridge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The new Pamban bridge in Rameshwaram is poised to set a new benchmark in engineering excellence as it opens on April 6, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Built by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the bridge ensures safe train operations at speeds of up to 80 kmph for the next century.

Director of Operations at RVNL, MP Singh, confirmed that extensive safety evaluations were conducted, proving the bridge's structural integrity. Though capable of supporting speeds up to 160 kmph, operational speeds are capped at 80 kmph due to curvature alignment. The structure is reinforced against corrosion, promising a maintenance-free lifespan of 38 years, extendable to 58 years with minimal upkeep.

The new bridge, spanning 2.08 km with 99 spans, includes a 72.5-metre vertical lift span, accommodating both train movement and ship passage. This ambitious project, costing over Rs 550 crore, not only bridges the land-sea divide but also elevates Indian engineering to new heights, marking a milestone since the old bridge's cessation in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025