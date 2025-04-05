Rameswaram's Engineering Marvel: The New Pamban Bridge

The new Pamban bridge in Rameshwaram is poised to set a new benchmark in engineering excellence as it opens on April 6, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Built by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the bridge ensures safe train operations at speeds of up to 80 kmph for the next century.

Director of Operations at RVNL, MP Singh, confirmed that extensive safety evaluations were conducted, proving the bridge's structural integrity. Though capable of supporting speeds up to 160 kmph, operational speeds are capped at 80 kmph due to curvature alignment. The structure is reinforced against corrosion, promising a maintenance-free lifespan of 38 years, extendable to 58 years with minimal upkeep.

The new bridge, spanning 2.08 km with 99 spans, includes a 72.5-metre vertical lift span, accommodating both train movement and ship passage. This ambitious project, costing over Rs 550 crore, not only bridges the land-sea divide but also elevates Indian engineering to new heights, marking a milestone since the old bridge's cessation in 2022.

