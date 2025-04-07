Left Menu

Global Markets in Turmoil Amid Tariff-Induced Recession Fears

Investors are retreating to safe haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc, selling risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar amid fears of a global recession. Trump's tariffs have led to significant market disruption, with stock values dropping and expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts rising.

On Monday, global markets were thrown into chaos as investors flocked to safe-haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc, abandoning risk-sensitive ones such as the Australian dollar. The catalyst for the upheaval was U.S. President Donald Trump's broad tariff announcements, further fueling fears of a looming global recession.

The yen strengthened significantly against the dollar, gaining 0.63% to reach 145.92, following a more than 1% rise earlier in the day. This movement underscores the currency's appeal as a recession proxy amid declining U.S. yields. The Swiss franc experienced a similar uptick, jumping over 0.8% to 0.8531 per dollar, extending last week's 2.3% gain against the U.S. currency.

The financial world watches intently as Trump's tariffs erased nearly $6 trillion from U.S. stock values last week. With the global economy in flux, hopes are pinned on potential U.S. interest rate cuts, as investors await signals of rapid policy easing to counter the downturn triggered by ongoing trade conflicts.

