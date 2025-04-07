Tragedy in Plateau: Nigeria's Northern State Under Siege

At least 52 people have been killed and nearly 2,000 displaced due to recent attacks in Nigeria's northern Plateau state, an area fraught with historical conflict between farmers and cattle herders. The national emergency agency reported that these latest assaults, occurring over multiple days in the Bokkos district, marked the deadliest violence since December 2023, when over 100 lives were lost in the same region.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) disclosed this information over the weekend, confirming the toll as security forces grapple with the scale of destruction. Twenty-two individuals sustained injuries severe enough to necessitate hospital admission. NEMA described the attacks as 'brutal assaults' resulting in widespread destruction and loss of life.

The presidency stated that President Bola Tinubu has instructed security agencies to apprehend the attackers and ensure they face severe consequences. With over 1,820 people displaced, three camps have been set up to provide temporary refuge. Plateau state, part of Nigeria's Middle Belt, is no stranger to ethno-religious tensions, often fueled by conflicts over land use and exacerbated by climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)