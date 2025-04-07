Left Menu

Tragedy in Plateau: Nigeria's Northern State Under Siege

Gunmen have killed at least 52 people and displaced nearly 2,000 in a series of attacks in Nigeria's Plateau state. The violence, predominantly between farmers and herders, prompted national emergency measures. President Bola Tinubu demands severe punishment for the perpetrators amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:10 IST
Tragedy in Plateau: Nigeria's Northern State Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

At least 52 people have been killed and nearly 2,000 displaced due to recent attacks in Nigeria's northern Plateau state, an area fraught with historical conflict between farmers and cattle herders. The national emergency agency reported that these latest assaults, occurring over multiple days in the Bokkos district, marked the deadliest violence since December 2023, when over 100 lives were lost in the same region.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) disclosed this information over the weekend, confirming the toll as security forces grapple with the scale of destruction. Twenty-two individuals sustained injuries severe enough to necessitate hospital admission. NEMA described the attacks as 'brutal assaults' resulting in widespread destruction and loss of life.

The presidency stated that President Bola Tinubu has instructed security agencies to apprehend the attackers and ensure they face severe consequences. With over 1,820 people displaced, three camps have been set up to provide temporary refuge. Plateau state, part of Nigeria's Middle Belt, is no stranger to ethno-religious tensions, often fueled by conflicts over land use and exacerbated by climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025