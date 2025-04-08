Rajasthan Heatwave Persists Amid Cooling Promise

Rajasthan continues to endure an unrelenting heatwave, with temperatures soaring to between 42 and 46 degrees Celsius across several districts including Jaisalmer and Barmer. This extreme heat is consistently exceeding seasonal norms by 3 to 8 degrees, notably impacting local conditions.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has warned that the severe heat is expected to persist for at least the next 48 hours. On a notably hot Monday, Barmer registered the highest temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius.

However, some respite may be on the horizon as meteorologists predict a new western disturbance likely to affect the region by April 10. This shift is expected to bring thunderstorms and light rain, potentially dropping temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees, particularly in western and northern areas of the state.

