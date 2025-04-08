Left Menu

Rajasthan Heatwave Persists Amid Cooling Promise

Rajasthan faces a prolonging intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring between 42 and 46 degrees Celsius. Relief is anticipated as a new western disturbance may bring rain and cooler temperatures in two to three days, following scorching conditions hitting places like Barmer and Jaisalmer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:38 IST
Rajasthan Heatwave Persists Amid Cooling Promise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan continues to endure an unrelenting heatwave, with temperatures soaring to between 42 and 46 degrees Celsius across several districts including Jaisalmer and Barmer. This extreme heat is consistently exceeding seasonal norms by 3 to 8 degrees, notably impacting local conditions.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has warned that the severe heat is expected to persist for at least the next 48 hours. On a notably hot Monday, Barmer registered the highest temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius.

However, some respite may be on the horizon as meteorologists predict a new western disturbance likely to affect the region by April 10. This shift is expected to bring thunderstorms and light rain, potentially dropping temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees, particularly in western and northern areas of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025