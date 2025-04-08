Left Menu

China's Mega-Dam Sparks Regional Water Security Concerns

China's plan to build the world's largest dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo river raises serious concerns for downstream regions like northeastern India and Bangladesh. Experts warn of potential devastating impacts and stress the need for international collaboration and scientific studies to address water security issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:21 IST
China's Mega-Dam Sparks Regional Water Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

China's ambitious proposal to construct the world's largest dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo river has set off alarms for neighboring regions, including Arunachal Pradesh in India and Bangladesh. Experts and policymakers warn of the looming threat this 'water bomb' poses to downstream countries.

Tapir Gao, a BJP Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh, voiced concerns over potential ecological disasters and the future risk of flash floods if China decides to release water unexpectedly. This mega project, with its capacity to produce 60,000 MW of electricity, underscores China's growing dominance in water resource control, prompting calls for diplomatic negotiations.

The issue, highlighted during a conference organized by the Asian Confluence, emphasizes the urgent need for an international response. Besides potential environmental impacts, the dam's construction could strain India's agricultural economy and water resources. With experts from various countries involved, the dialogue advocates for comprehensive scientific studies to address the multifaceted challenges posed by this controversial project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025