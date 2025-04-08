China's Mega-Dam Sparks Regional Water Security Concerns

China's ambitious proposal to construct the world's largest dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo river has set off alarms for neighboring regions, including Arunachal Pradesh in India and Bangladesh. Experts and policymakers warn of the looming threat this 'water bomb' poses to downstream countries.

Tapir Gao, a BJP Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh, voiced concerns over potential ecological disasters and the future risk of flash floods if China decides to release water unexpectedly. This mega project, with its capacity to produce 60,000 MW of electricity, underscores China's growing dominance in water resource control, prompting calls for diplomatic negotiations.

The issue, highlighted during a conference organized by the Asian Confluence, emphasizes the urgent need for an international response. Besides potential environmental impacts, the dam's construction could strain India's agricultural economy and water resources. With experts from various countries involved, the dialogue advocates for comprehensive scientific studies to address the multifaceted challenges posed by this controversial project.

