Heroes in Orange: NDRF's Crucial Role in Myanmar Earthquake Relief

India's NDRF team returned from Myanmar after a successful mission retrieving 67 victims' bodies from the earthquake-ravaged Mandalay. The 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck on March 28, claiming over 3,600 lives. The NDRF was part of a global task force undertaking challenging rescue efforts in difficult conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from India has concluded its mission in earthquake-devastated Myanmar, having successfully retrieved the bodies of 67 individuals. The powerful earthquake, measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, struck Myanmar on March 28, resulting in a tragic loss of over 3,600 lives.

During their week-long deployment, the orange-clad NDRF personnel concentrated their efforts in Mandalay, the epicenter of the quake, exhibiting remarkable skill and resilience in challenging conditions. They were accompanied by other Indian relief teams who continue the relief work under 'Operation Brahma'.

Local authorities lauded the NDRF team for their expedited response and effective operations, contrasting their accomplishments with the contributions from international teams including Chinese and Russian rescuers. Named 'the Big Mandalay Earthquake', the disastrous event uncovered how the collaborative efforts have been pivotal in the search and recovery mission.

