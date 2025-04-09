Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries and Genetic Marvels in Science

Astronomers have recently identified a pair of white dwarf stars ominously close to an explosive fate. These stars, part of a binary system and located a mere 160 light-years away within the Milky Way, are predicted to undergo a violent quadruple detonation.

On an entirely different frontier, Colossal Biosciences, a U.S. company, has announced the genetic recreation of the dire wolf using ancient DNA, marking a significant milestone in de-extinction efforts. This feat features three genetically engineered wolf pups, echoing the species' storied past from the Ice Age.

In space exploration news, cooperation between Russia and the U.S. took another giant leap as a Russian spacecraft successfully transported American astronaut Jonathan Kim and two Russian cosmonauts to the International Space Station, highlighting ongoing international collaboration.

