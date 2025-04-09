Left Menu

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries and Genetic Marvels in Science

Recent developments in science reveal astronomers discovering white dwarf stars set for a quadruple explosion, Colossal Biosciences attempting to revive the dire wolf using ancient DNA, and various collaborative space missions including Russia enhancing U.S. astronaut cooperation. Meanwhile, new research links maternal diabetes to autism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:28 IST
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries and Genetic Marvels in Science
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Astronomers have recently identified a pair of white dwarf stars ominously close to an explosive fate. These stars, part of a binary system and located a mere 160 light-years away within the Milky Way, are predicted to undergo a violent quadruple detonation.

On an entirely different frontier, Colossal Biosciences, a U.S. company, has announced the genetic recreation of the dire wolf using ancient DNA, marking a significant milestone in de-extinction efforts. This feat features three genetically engineered wolf pups, echoing the species' storied past from the Ice Age.

In space exploration news, cooperation between Russia and the U.S. took another giant leap as a Russian spacecraft successfully transported American astronaut Jonathan Kim and two Russian cosmonauts to the International Space Station, highlighting ongoing international collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025