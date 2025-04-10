Tariff Truce: Bonds React as Markets Recalibrate
Euro zone government bond yields rose and spreads tightened after the U.S. announced a temporary reduction in tariffs to encourage bargaining. This move quelled fears of a global economic slowdown. German yields increased and Italian bonds outperformed as market expectations for European Central Bank rate cuts adjusted.
In a surprising move by the U.S. administration, the announcement of a temporary reduction in tariffs sent ripples through the euro zone government bonds market. Bond yields leaped, and spreads tightened as markets recalibrated following the news. The European Central Bank's rate cut probabilities took a hit, with investors reassessing their strategies in response to the tariff truce.
This strategic maneuver from President Trump managed to alleviate some fears over an impending global economic slowdown, notably easing recessionary anxieties in the United States. The beneficiary of these shifts included Germany's 10-year yield, considered a benchmark for the euro area, which saw a rise of 9.5 basis points to 2.53%. Meanwhile, Italian bonds outperformed their German counterparts.
Still, economic experts like Holger Schmieding, Berenberg's chief economist, urged caution, highlighting the ongoing risks associated with the unresolved trade war between the U.S. and China, as well as negotiations with other nations. The current market response may be temporary, depending heavily on future trade talks and economic indicators.
