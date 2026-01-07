Trump's Call for Flexibility Stirs GOP Abortion Debate
President Donald Trump has urged Republicans to reassess their stance on the Hyde Amendment, seeking flexibility in securing a health care insurance deal. This appeal has divided GOP supporters, as Trump acknowledges the Democrats' leverage in health care policies following the expiration of ACA premium subsidies.
- Country:
- United States
In a bold move, President Donald Trump has encouraged Republicans to consider flexibility on the Hyde Amendment to secure an agreement on health care insurance. This amendment has long barred federal funds from being used for abortion services.
Trump's statements, delivered during a caucus retreat, urged conservatives to adapt in light of the Democrats' advantageous position on health care issues, especially following the lapse of vital ACA subsidies.
Reacting to Trump's call, GOP leaders are facing internal pressure as they risk alienating core conservative voters by diverging from established abortion policies, a cornerstone of Republican fiscal orthodoxy.
(With inputs from agencies.)